VIENNA, July 12 An historic nuclear deal between
Iran and world powers could be reached quickly if Tehran is
ready to take the last steps, a German government source close
to Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday,
adding an accord could still fail.
"From the viewpoint of the minister, there are only a few
elements missing for a watertight agreement with Iran," the
source said on condition of anonymity.
"Everything can still fail, but we are indeed very close to
reaching the goal... Negotiations are currently in the absolute
final phase and are running intensely through the night."
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louis Charbonneau)