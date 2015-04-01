BERLIN, April 1 Iran and six world powers have
made progress in talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, about Tehran's
nuclear programme and a deal is possible, but not yet certain, a
German foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"There is progress to be seen, an agreement is possible but
nothing is yet certain," said the spokeswoman at a regular
government news conference in Berlin.
"An agreement must stop Iran's path to a nuclear bomb in a
verifiable, long-term and credible way," she said adding there
would not be a "bad deal".
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)