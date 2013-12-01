KUWAIT Dec 1 Iran said on Sunday it wanted
stronger cooperation with U.S. ally Saudi Arabia, as it seeks to
ease concerns among Gulf Arab neighbours about a potential
resurgence in its influence following a nuclear deal with world
powers.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, on a tour of Gulf Arab
states, said after talks in Kuwait that no date had been set for
an expected visit to Sunni Muslim power Saudi Arabia, Shi'ite
Iran's main regional rival.
But he suggested the nuclear deal reached in Geneva on Nov.
24 should not be seen as a threat.
"This agreement cannot be at the expense of any country in
the region," Zarif, speaking through an interpreter, told
reporters at a news conference after discussions with his
Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Sabah al-Hamad al-Sabah.
Asked about reports he also planned to visit Riyadh, Zarif
said no date had yet been set for such a visit.
"We look at Saudi Arabia as an important and influential
regional country and we are working to strengthen cooperation
with it for the benefit of the region," Zarif said.
He did not elaborate on how this might be done.
U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states cautiously welcomed the nuclear
accord reached last month, but some officials have demanded
assurances that the deal would contribute to their security.
The six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are
wary of Iranian influence in the Middle East, fearing the
Shi'ite Muslim-led country is seeking regional dominance and
stirring sectarian tensions.
They worry Iran's nuclear programme is aimed at producing a
nuclear weapon, a charge Tehran has constantly denied.
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called for a
partnership with Iran last week when he became the first Gulf
Arab official to visit Tehran since the agreement was signed.
Improving relations with regional countries is a central
plank of Iran's diplomatic policy under its new president,
Hassan Rouhani, and Zarif was due to travel to Oman, another
member of the GCC, after Kuwait.
Asked about three disputed Gulf islands held by Iran but
claimed by the United Arab Emirates, Zarif said Tehran was ready
to talk about one of the islands, Abu Musa.
Rouhani and Zarif have stressed greater regional stability
as a priority, arguably an attempt to blunt the opposition of
Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, to Tehran's newly
minted nuclear deal with world powers.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harby, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by
William Maclean and Mark Potter)