By Arshad Mohammed and John Irish
| VIENNA, July 8
VIENNA, July 8 As any parent knows, setting
limits is important, especially at bedtime. In the Iran nuclear
negotiations, however, the normal rules of diet, discipline and
decorum do not always apply.
Diplomats describe the downsides of the talks, among them
sleepless nights, separation from spouses and the difficulty of
maintaining one's diet, let alone waistline, amid the siren
temptations of Vienna's veal schnitzel and Sachertorte.
The U.S. delegation to the talks, which aim to restrain the
Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic
sanctions against Iran, brings its own grub.
Seeking to inject some levity into a briefing about the
nuclear diplomacy, a senior U.S. official this week catalogued
the U.S. delegation's snack habits.
Since the start of June, the team has gone through at least
10 pounds (4.54 kg) of strawberry Twizzlers liquorice, 30 pounds
(13.61 kg) of mixed nuts and dried fruit, 20 pounds (9.07 kg) of
string cheese, 200 Rice Krispies treats (a mix of marshmallow,
rice cereal and butter) and, on Monday alone, three litres of
Zanoni & Zanoni gelato to celebrate a delegation birthday.
"We have been here enough to celebrate virtually every
member of the team's birthday in Vienna at least once," said the
official, saying the delegation was in the Austrian capital 11
times last year and at least half a dozen this year.
The U.S. experts, who deal in the granular details of
nuclear physics and economic sanctions, have flown across the
Atlantic 69 times since they began seeking to reach a final
nuclear agreement with Iran in February 2014, the official said.
One calculates that he has flown 400,000 miles, roughly the
equivalent of circumnavigating the earth 16 times.
Getting some sleep, whether in the air or on the ground, is
always a challenge. The U.S. and Iranian sanctions teams were up
until 3 a.m. on Friday night negotiating.
The next day, July 4, the U.S. delegation celebrated the
U.S. Independence Day holiday in Vienna for the second year in a
row, dining al fresco on hamburgers and a U.S. flag-shaped cake
at the Coburg Palais hotel where the talks take place amid 19th
century splendour.
'INTENSE AND MONASTIC'
"It's intense and monastic," a diplomat from another
delegation, looking gaunt and exhausted, said of walking the
halls of the palace, built by aristocrat and cavalry general
Prince Ferdinand von Sachsen-Coburg between 1840 and 1845.
Another bemoaned the long hours and the near impossibility
of getting out for dinner, saying he managed to get to a
restaurant at 10:30 one night only to find disappointment.
"They let me in and then 15 minutes later they were closing
up. Vienna doesn't do itself justice by closing at 11," he said.
One delegation opted to stay far from the Coburg this time.
"I like the reporters, but I didn't want them jumping into
the swimming pool asking me about the number of centrifuges."
said a diplomat. Sadly, the distant hotel has drained its pool.
By all accounts, the talks have entered their most difficult
phase and, at times, turned testy.
Western diplomats said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and Iranian Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a tense exchange
about sanctions on Monday night.
Iran's official news agency IRNA went further, quoting
unnamed Palais residents as saying the two could be heard
shouting at each other during their one-on-one meeting.
PARKS, PAINTINGS AND TEARS
Ministers escape as best they can. Having broken his leg in
May, Kerry cannot cycle or stroll Vienna's streets but has
slipped away to sit in one of its parks, his tie loosened.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, an art connoisseur,
has toured the Kunsthistorisches Museum, whose main collections
are from Austria's old Habsburg rulers and include Rembrandts,
Vermeers and Rubenses.
On Monday night, Zarif and other Iranian negotiators visited
an Islamic centre in Vienna after midnight to mark the death of
Shi'ite Islam's first Imam, Ali, by weeping and praying.
No one seems to know when they will go home.
When Iran and six major powers - Britain, China, France,
Germany, Russia and the United States - reached an interim deal
in Nov. 23, 2013, it was supposed to last six months and a final
deal to be done and dusted within a year.
The deadline has since been extended four times, including
twice in the last two weeks.
One time limit that once seemed meaningful was 6 a.m. on
Friday, by which the U.S. government had to submit any deal to
the U.S. Congress to obtain an expedited, 30-day review.
However, with the latest extension - to midnight on Friday -
even that seems likely to fall by the wayside.
A Vienna waiter, whose business has surged along with his
blood pressure, asked reporters when they were leaving. Met with
blank stares, he remarked: "It's a never-ending story."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and John Irish; Additional
reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Louis Charbonneau)