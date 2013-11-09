British Foreign Secretary William Hague addresses the media outside the Intercontinental hotel on the third day of closed-door nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Britain said on Saturday important issues remain to be resolved at negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme and there was no certainty that a deal could be reached during this round of talks despite "very good progress" so far.

"These negotiations have made very good progress and continue to make good progress. But there are still important issues to resolve, so clearly they are not over yet," Foreign Secretary William Hague told reporters during a break in the talks.

"It's too early to say that we will reach a successful conclusion today," he said. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl, Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)