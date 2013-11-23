Blasts hit Borussia Dortmund team bus, leaving player hurt
DORTMUND German police said "an attack using serious explosives" was launched on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team's bus on Tuesday, leaving one player injured.
GENEVA British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Saturday that remaining gaps in talks between Iran and six powers on Tehran's nuclear programme were narrow but important.
He was speaking to reporters after arriving in Geneva to join the talks along with foreign ministers from the other five world powers seeking to persuade the Islamic state to curb its atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
"They remain very difficult negotiations ... We are not here because things are necessarily finished," he said. "There are narrow gaps but they are important gaps."
The areas of difficulty were the same as during the previous meeting in Geneva on November 7-9, he said, although there was also a "huge amount of agreement".
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
DORTMUND German police said "an attack using serious explosives" was launched on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team's bus on Tuesday, leaving one player injured.
PARIS French centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen clung on as frontrunners in France's tight presidential race on Tuesday, but the unpredictable outcome is pushing some pollsters to calculate the most extreme runoff scenarios.