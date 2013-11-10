LONDON Nov 10 Britain's Foreign Secretary
William Hague said on Sunday that talks on Iran's nuclear
programme could reach a deal within the next few weeks, despite
the failure of negotiations in Geneva.
"On the question of will it happen in the next few weeks,
there is a good chance of that," Hague told the BBC. "A deal is
on the table and it can be done. But it is a formidably
difficult negotiation, I can't say exactly when it will
conclude."
Iran and six world powers failed in marathon talks that
ended late on Saturday night to clinch a deal to curb Tehran's
nuclear programme.