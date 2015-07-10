VIENNA, July 10 British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond said on Friday major powers and Iran were making slow
progress, but that ministers would reconvene tomorrow to try and
overcome the final hurdles.
"We are making progress, it's painfully slow," Hammond told
reporters before leaving Vienna. "There are still some issues
that have to be resolved. I'm confident our officials working
with the Iranians over the next 12 hours will clear some more of
the text.
"Ministers will regroup tomorrow to see whether we can get
over the remaining hurdles," he added. French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius will also return to Vienna on Saturday, a French
official said.
