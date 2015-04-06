BEIRUT, April 6 The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday that a framework nuclear agreement that Iran reached with world powers last week rules out the spectre of regional war.

"There is no doubt that the Iranian nuclear deal will be big and important to the region," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview with Syria's al-Ikhbariya television.

"The agreement, God willing, rules out the spectre of regional war and world war," he said. (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alison Williams)