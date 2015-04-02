(Clarifies section on analysts)
By Louis Charbonneau, Parisa Hafezi and John Irish
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 Hundreds of
journalists have been crammed into a pair of large lounges at a
19th century hotel for over a week now, eager for any scrap of
information on closed door negotiations between Iran and six
world powers on Tehran's nuclear programme.
Reporters from dozens of American, European, Israeli and
Iranian television outlets are confined to the press rooms,
which have becoming increasingly filthy after seven days of
deadlocked negotiations. Most Iranian reporters are in one room,
with Western, Chinese and Arabic teams in the other.
After more than a week with only a few hours of sleep a
night, many reporters are grumpy and restless. Some complain
about the smell of unwashed colleagues and competitors. But
there are positive aspects as well.
Friendship and close cooperation between Iranian journalists
working for state and opposition media became routine. Some
reporters for state media shared their information with Iranian
journalists from the BBC's Persian service and Radio Farda, both
of which are banned in Iran by the government.
Analysts sympathetic to the Iranian government's push for a
nuclear deal with the West and diplomacy with Tehran offer
themselves for television interviews all day long, while a
representative of a pro-Israel lobby group was on site
questioning the wisdom of engaging Iran. U.S. television
reporters often did live "hits" in the wee hours of the morning.
Delegates often negotiated well into the night. Asked what
the atmosphere was like at the negotiating table after an
all-night session from Wednesday into Thursday, Iran's Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: "Sleepy".
Media stampedes are commonplace. Security officers keep
reporters penned behind velvet ropes. Every so often cameramen
and photographers squeeze into a narrow doorway to train their
lenses on a distant official passing out of the elevator to a
meeting room.
The luxury Beau-Rivage hotel where the talks are underway is
not cheap. Rooms cost around $500 a night. And it was the site
of some significant historical moments. Czechoslovakia, created
in the wake of the partition of the Austro-Hungarian empire
after the First World War, was signed into existence here.
Five years later the Treaty of Lausanne, which established
the borders of modern Turkey and carved up the Middle East, was
negotiated in a ballroom at the hotel.
After a week of long days and nights, the normally pristine
hotel is looking slightly worse for wear. The tables journalists
are working on are covered in trash and coffee stains. Mice have
been spotted gobbling up bits of food strewn on the floor.
Reporters jokingly compare of waiting for an Iran nuclear
accord that diplomats have been describing for a week as "almost
agreed" to Samuel Beckett's play "Waiting for Godot", in which
two characters wait for the arrival of someone who is always
expected but never appears.
Everyone follows Twitter feeds. One favourite is that of a
reporter from a Middle East-focused website, who tweets real
time updates of what's happening at the talks from morning til
night, with brief bulletins such as: "Member of Iran expert team
going upstairs."
In the press rooms, rumours circulate as often as coffee
cups spill on tablecloths. If foreign ministers start to speak,
reporters rush around and start calling people on their mobile
phones. After ministers speak, reporters translate comments for
each other from Farsi, German, French, Russian or English.
And there are the false alarms. One Tweet had Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announcing that after 18
months of negotiations a deal had been reached.
That Tweet was posted on April 1: April Fool's Day.
A senior delegate complained about the endless negotiations
and inability to predict when he will return home. He was
running out of shirts.
"I will have to pay 50 bucks each to get them cleaned by the
hotel," he told reporters. He was afraid to go swimming in the
hotel pool for fear journalists would chase him into the water
and demand information about Iran's uranium stockpiles.
Reporters have taken to washing socks, shirts and underwear
in hotel sinks. And the manager of the Beau-Rivage complained to
a local newspaper that reporters aren't spending any money in
the hotel.
Several Western reporters said that was nonsense. One
boasted that his hotel bar bill from the previous evening had
been in the hundreds of dollars. He is not alone.
In the evening reporters populate the hotel bar, where they
mingle with officials seeking respite from the monotony of the
negotiations. It's not a place for those on expense account
whose bosses closely read receipts: cocktails start at $25. A
favourite is "La Quintaesencia", made from Cuban rum, Aperol,
Swiss bitter and vermouth, which comes in at $72.
Banished from the hotel garden, television crews have been
camping along the lakeside boulevard with telephoto lenses to
capture images of anyone coming onto the hotel terrace for a
breath of fresh air or a cigarette. Any appearance in the garden
- even if it is a hotel waiter - sparks a flurry of filming.
The photographers know which rooms the top officials are
staying in. One cameraman described an "excellent shot" of Kerry
in the morning opening his curtains, looking out briefly and
then closing them.
On several occasions, Kerry donned spandex cycling clothes
and a helmet and went cycling along the lake. During first ride,
his bicycle chain broke. When he went into a shop to get a new
chain the ship-owner refused to take money.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)