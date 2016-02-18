BUDAPEST Feb 18 Iran has proposed a project
with Hungary to design and develop a small nuclear reactor that
could be sold across Asia and Africa and also built in the
Islamic Republic, Tehran's top nuclear official said on
Thursday.
"We intend to fully utilise all commercial and technical
opportunities, including the pursuit of peaceful nuclear
activities, emanating from this deal," Ali Akbar Salehi told a
conference in Budapest.
He was referring to a landmark deal Iran reached with world
powers last year under which it curbed its disputed nuclear
activity, prompting the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran
and freeing it to reconnect with the global economy.
Salehi said he had in mind a joint pilot project with
Hungary to design a 25-megawatt reactor and from that to develop
a reactor of up to 100 megawatts, a size he said would be
marketable across Asia and Africa.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)