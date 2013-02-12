Herman Nackaerts, head of a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaks to journalists at the airport in Vienna after arriving from Iran January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday it would work hard during talks in Tehran this week to try to bridge differences with Iran over a stalled investigation into the Islamic state's disputed nuclear activities.

The U.N. agency has been trying for more than a year to revive its inquiry into suspected nuclear weapons research by Iran, which denies Western allegations that it is seeking to develop the capability to make atomic bombs.

"Differences remain ... we will work hard to try to resolve these differences," Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said at Vienna airport as he and his team of IAEA officials prepared to depart for Tehran for Wednesday's talks.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Janet Lawrence)