VIENNA The U.N. nuclear agency said on Friday it would cost it about 6 million euros to verify the implementation of a landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers and that it needed extra money from member states to pay for most of it.

A confidential report to member states, obtained by Reuters, said: "A number of activities additional to those currently being carried out by the Agency in Iran will need to be conducted to confirm Iran's undertakings" under the six-month agreement between Tehran and the major powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will play a pivotal role in checking that Iran lives up to its part of the deal in curbing disputed nuclear work in exchange for some easing of international sanctions.

