VIENNA, June 30 The U.N. International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to report next month that Iran
reduced its low enriched uranium stockpile to the level required
under a preliminary nuclear deal with six major powers, Western
diplomats said on Tuesday.
Under an interim nuclear pact struck in November of 2013 and
renewed the following year, every six months Iran must reduce
its stockpile of low enriched uranium (LEU) that is enriched to
a purity of up to five percent, to a maximum of about 7,650 kg.
Tehran was required to reach this level by June 30.
According to the latest IAEA report on Iran, released in
May, Iran had some 8,714.7 kg of LEU. But the diplomats said
Tehran reduced the stockpile.
