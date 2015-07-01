VIENNA, July 1 The chief of the U.N.
International Atomic Energy Agency departs for Tehran on
Wednesday for meetings with Iran's president and other senior
officials, the IAEA said, as negotiations between Iran and six
major headed into a week of overtime.
"IAEA Director-General Yukiya Amano travels to Tehran today
for meetings with President Hassan Rouhani and other senior
Iranian officials on Thursday," the agency said in a statement.
"Discussions are expected to address ongoing cooperation
between the IAEA and ... Iran," it said. Among the issues to be
discussed are "how to accelerate the resolution of all
outstanding issues related to Iran's nuclear programme,
including clarification of possible military dimensions."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and John Irish)