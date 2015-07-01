(Adds attempt to reach IAEA)
VIENNA, July 1 Iran's stockpile of low-enriched
uranium gas dropped below the maximum level required under a
2013 interim nuclear agreement with world powers, a U.N. report
showed, but a U.S. think-tank suggested Tehran had not entirely
met its obligations.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its
monthly report on Iran, a confidential document seen by Reuters
on Wednesday, that Iran's stockpile of uranium gas enriched up
to a fissile purity of 5 percent was at 7,537 kg at end-June -
below a roughly 7,650 kg ceiling stipulated in the November 2013
interim nuclear deal with six world powers.
A U.S.-based think-tank, however, issued an analysis of the
IAEA report that questioned whether Iran had indeed complied
with the requirement to convert its low enriched uranium (LEU)
to a form with less risk of proliferation, uranium dioxide.
"The IAEA's recent report on the implementation of (the
interim deal) shows that only 9 percent of Iran's stockpile of
newly produced LEU hexafluoride has actually been converted into
uranium dioxide form," the Institute for Science and
International Security said in a press release.
"When it became clear that Iran could not meet its
commitment to convert the LEU into uranium dioxide, the United
States revised its criteria for Iran meeting its obligations,"
the institute said, adding that the LEU had apparently been
converted into a form different from uranium dioxide.
"Iran had two requirements under the (interim deal): to end
the time period with the same amount of UF6 they began it with,
and to convert any excess UF6 produced into an oxide form.
They've done both," a senior U.S. official told Reuters.
The IAEA did not have an immediate response to a query about
its report.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Louis Charbonneau, writing by
Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)