VIENNA, July 7 Senior officials from the International Atomic Energy (IAEA) have made "further progress" in meetings in Tehran but more work will be needed to resolve outstanding issues between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran, the IAEA said on Tuesday.

"A team of senior IAEA officials held constructive talks in Tehran on Monday on ways forward to resolve all outstanding issues," the agency said in a statement.

"It was a follow-up meeting to the visit of IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano to Iran on July 2," it added. "Further progress was achieved in Monday's discussions with senior Iranian officials, but more work is still needed. The IAEA and Iran will continue their dialogue." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)