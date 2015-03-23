(Recasts with approaching deadline on deal, details on
WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.N. atomic watchdog
has had limited progress in its inquiry into possible military
dimensions of Iran's nuclear activities, the agency's chief said
on Monday, days ahead of an approaching deadline for a framework
deal between Iran and world powers over the disputed program.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has a
long-standing inquiry into some aspects of Iran's nuclear
program, including allegations that Iran engaged in work that
could be used to develop nuclear bombs.
This inquiry runs parallel to Tehran's talks with six world
powers to curb its nuclear work in exchange for lifting economic
sanctions. Diplomats have voiced concern there would be little
progress in the talks with the IAEA until that political deal is
reached.
The world powers reached an interim deal in 2013 with Iran,
called the Joint Plan of Action, that would halt some aspects of
Iran's nuclear program in return for some sanctions relief.
Negotiators from Iran and the world powers, called the P5+1,
reached a deadlock in talks in Switzerland last week, and were
due to resume negotiations this week in hopes of beating a
self-imposed end-March deadline to reach a political framework
agreement. The negotiators have until the end of June to reach a
comprehensive deal.
The IAEA is charged with confirming that Iran is abiding by
the terms of the interim agreement, including not constructing
additional enrichment facilities.
"As far as the implementation of the comprehensive
safeguards agreement, we have some good cooperation with Iran,"
said Yukiya Amano, director general of the IAEA, at a conference
in Washington hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International
Peace. "We are also implementing the Joint Plan of Action and we
can also say the implementation is good."
Amano stressed on Monday that the IAEA has not said Iran has
nuclear weapons, but said it does have a responsibility to
answer questions surrounding its nuclear work.
"With respect to the clarification of issues with possible
military dimensions, the progress is limited and this is the
area where more ... cooperation from Iran is needed," Amano
said.
Part of the IAEA's investigation aims at establishing
whether any nuclear material, such as uranium products, have
been diverted from peaceful purposes such as power generation to
military means, such as a nuclear bomb.
Amano said the agency still was not able to determine
whether all nuclear material in Iran was being used for peaceful
purposes.
