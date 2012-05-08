DUBAI May 8 An International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) official believed to be part of a nuclear
inspection team working in Iran was killed in a car accident,
Iranian media reported on Tuesday.
The South Korean national was travelling with another South
Korean official near Arak heavy water plant at midday local time
when their car skidded and rolled over, Fars News quoted Iran's
Atomic Energy organisation as saying.
The IAEA had no immediate comment. The agency carries out
regular inspections of Iran's nuclear sites and often sends
inspectors to Iran to visit some of the country's nuclear sites.
The IAEA undertook two high-level trips to Iran at the
beginning of this year in an effort to address questions raised
in an IAEA report in November on suspected Iranian research
activities relevant to nuclear weapons.
Iran has dismissed the allegations as fabricated.
The United States and its allies accuse Iran of using its
nuclear programme to cover up its development of a nuclear
weapons capability but Tehran maintains its activities are
purely peaceful.
