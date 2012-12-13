DUBAI Dec 13 Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear
watchdog arrived in Tehran on Thursday, Iran's Students' News
Agency (ISNA) reported, in an attempt to seal a deal to ease
international concerns over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Thursday's talks in Tehran are the first such meeting
between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran
since August.
ISNA said the seven-member IAEA delegation headed by Deputy
Director General Herman Nackaerts would meet Iranian nuclear
officials.
Israel has threatened military action if diplomacy and
economic sanctions targeted at halting Iran's uranium enrichment
programme fail to resolve the longstanding dispute.
Iran has denied that its nuclear programme has military aims
and has threatened to strike Israeli and U.S. targets in the
region if it is attacked.
The IAEA wants an agreement that would enable its inspectors
to visit a military complex, Parchin, and other sites it
suspects may be linked to what it has called the "possible
military dimensions" to Iran's nuclear programme.
The nuclear watchdog believes Iran has conducted explosives
tests with possible nuclear applications at Parchin, a sprawling
facility southeast of the Iranian capital, and has repeatedly
asked for access.
Iran says Parchin is a conventional military site and has
dismissed allegations that it has tried to clean up the site
before any visit.