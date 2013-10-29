* IAEA suspects Iran covertly researched nuclear weapons
* Talks parallel to Iran's negotiations with 6 big powers
* New Iranian president has raised hopes of breakthrough
* Israel warns against Iranian "charm offensive"
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Oct 29 The U.N. nuclear watchdog and
Iran held "very productive" talks this week on how to advance a
long-blocked investigation into Iranian atomic activities and
will meet again in Tehran next month, they said in a rare joint
statement on Tuesday.
The relatively upbeat announcement by Iran and the
International Atomic Energy Agency may further buoy hopes for a
negotiated solution to the international standoff over Tehran's
nuclear ambitions after the June election of moderate President
Hassan Rouhani, who is seeking to reduce tension with the West.
The U.N. agency wants to resume an investigation, long
stymied by Iranian non-cooperation, into what it calls the
"possible military dimensions" of the Islamic Republic's nuclear
programme. Tehran says it is enriching uranium solely for
electricity generation and medical treatments.
The IAEA and Iran "had a very productive meeting on past and
present issues", Tero Varjoranta, the agency's deputy director
general in charge of nuclear inspections, told reporters at the
end of the two-day session in Vienna.
Iranian Ambassador Reza Najafi said Tehran presented new
ideas to overcome the dispute, which revolves around the U.N.
watchdog's suspicions that Iran researched how to build nuclear
bombs despite being part of a global non-proliferation treaty.
"I believe that, with the submission of these new proposals
by Iran, we have been able to open a new chapter of
cooperation," he said, standing next to Varjoranta. The next
meeting will be held in Tehran on Nov. 11.
Their conciliatory comments marked a change in tone after a
string of meetings since early 2012 failed to yield a deal
giving the IAEA access to sites, files and officials in Iran
relevant to its investigation.
The IAEA talks are distinct from Iran's negotiations with
world powers, but both diplomatic tracks centre on suspicions
that Tehran may be seeking the capability to assemble nuclear
bombs behind the facade of a civilian atomic energy programme.
Rouhani, a pragmatist, took office in August promising to
try to resolve the nuclear dispute and secure an easing of
sanctions that have severely hurt Iran's oil-dependent economy.
The fact that the next meeting will be held in the Iranian
capital may help raise expectations that Iran would start to
resolve the IAEA's concerns, said David Albright of the U.S.
Institute for Science and International Security.
But, he added, "I've been disappointed many times before."
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in Vienna
on Monday that he had put forward proposals to IAEA Director
General Yukiya Amano and pledged a "new approach" in dealings
with the U.N. agency. But he gave no specifics.
IAEA SEEKS ARMY BASE ACCESS
Tuesday's joint statement said: "Iran presented a new
proposal on practical measures as a constructive contribution to
strengthen cooperation and dialogue with a view to future
resolution of all outstanding issues."
Expectations for this week's Vienna talks, the first at such
high level since Rouhani's election, had been relatively high.
Diplomats believed Iran might soon offer concessions, perhaps by
permitting U.N. inspectors to visit its Parchin military base
southeast of Tehran - long an IAEA priority.
Taking advantage of the diplomatic opening enabled by
Rouhani, Iran and six world powers have revived separate
negotiations towards a broader political settlement of the
nuclear dispute to head off any risk of a new Middle East war.
The last meeting between Iran and the United States, France,
Britain, Germany, China and Russia was held on Oct. 15-16 in
Geneva, and another one is scheduled for Nov. 7-8, just a few
days before the next Iran-IAEA meeting.
An end to Iran's higher-grade enrichment of uranium is a
central demand of the powers. Refining uranium to 20 percent is
sensitive as it is a relatively short technical step to raise
that to the 90 percent needed for a nuclear bomb.
Israel, believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed
power, wants arch-foe Iran to cease all enrichment and Defence
Minister Moshe Yaalon warned on Tuesday "against concessions
that are liable to concede to the regime's charm offensive".