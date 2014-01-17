ANKARA Jan 17 U.N. nuclear inspectors will soon
visit an Iranian uranium mine for the first time since 2005 as
part of Tehran's agreement to open its disputed nuclear
programme to greater scrutiny, state television reported on
Friday.
"Based on our agreement with the agency (IAEA), their
inspectors will visit the Gachin mine in southern part of the
country on Jan. 29," Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the
Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, was quoted as saying.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency had no
immediate comment. It previously said it wanted to visit the
Gachin mine uranium mine to acquire a better understanding of
the nature of Iran's nuclear programme.
The West suspects Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons
capability behind the screen of a declared civilian atomic
energy programme. The Islamic Republic denies this.
Iran and the IAEA struck a cooperation pact in November
entailing six initial steps to be taken by Tehran over the
following three months including provision of access to two
nuclear-related facilities and relevant information.
Iran's deal with the U.N. nuclear watchdog is separate from
but complementary to its Nov. 24 interim reached with world
powers in Geneva under which it is to curb some atomic activity
in return for some easing of economic sanctions.
That accord is to go into effect on Jan. 20.
The IAEA said on Tuesday a planned Jan. 21 meeting with Iran
to discuss follow-up steps under their framework agreement had
been pushed back to Feb. 8 at Tehran's request.
The IAEA further wants Iran to address longstanding
intelligence indications that it has researched ways of
developing a nuclear bomb. Tehran says its nuclear energy
programme is for peaceful purposes only and that Western
intelligence suggesting otherwise is fabricated.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)