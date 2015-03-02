VIENNA, March 2 The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said on Monday its investigation into Iran's atomic programme could not continue indefinitely and Iran had still not provided key information.

"Iran has yet to provide explanations that enable the agency to clarify two outstanding practical measures," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano told the body's Board of Governors in Vienna, echoing a report seen by Reuters last month.

The United States and five other powers are seeking to negotiate an agreement with Iran to curb its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Amano added that he remained seriously concerned about North Korea's nuclear programme. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)