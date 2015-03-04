Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
March 4 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives will meet Iranian officials in Tehran on March 9 to discuss technical details of Iran's nuclear work, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Wednesday.
The IAEA says Iran has been stalling its investigation while negotiations between Tehran and six world powers are continuing ahead of a March deadline for a framework agreement on Iran's nuclear programme. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.