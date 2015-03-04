March 4 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives will meet Iranian officials in Tehran on March 9 to discuss technical details of Iran's nuclear work, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Wednesday.

The IAEA says Iran has been stalling its investigation while negotiations between Tehran and six world powers are continuing ahead of a March deadline for a framework agreement on Iran's nuclear programme. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)