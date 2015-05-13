VIENNA May 13 The U.N. nuclear watchdog can
push for access to Iranian military sites under the terms of a
preliminary deal with Tehran, the head of the body told the
Associated Press in an interview.
Iran reached a deal with six world powers on April 2 to
allow U.N. inspectors to carry out more intrusive, short-notice
inspections under an "additional protocol" - though there have
been sharply differing interpretations from both sides on the
details of that access.
"In many other countries from time to time we request access
to military sites when we have the reason to, so why not Iran?"
Yukiya Amano, the director general of the U.N. International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was quoted as saying by AP.
"If we have a reason to request access, we will do so, and
in principle Iran has to accept it," he added.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the
final say for Iran on any deal, has ruled out any "extraordinary
supervision measures" over nuclear activities and said military
sites could not be inspected.
The Islamic republic dismisses accusations by Israel,
Washington and other Western powers that it wants to develop
nuclear bombs, saying its atomic research is for electricity
generation and other peaceful purposes.
Negotiations are pushing ahead in Vienna this week as Iran
and the six world powers -- the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany -- have set themselves an end-June
deadline for a final deal to curb Iran's nuclear work in
exchange for sanctions relief.
Meanwhile, Iran has been stalling a parallel IAEA
investigation into its programme which is in part aimed at
clarifying whether its nuclear activities have ever had any
possible military dimensions.
When asked whether the implementation of the Additional
Protocol would help the IAEA's investigation, Amano said the
agency did not know about that yet as it depended on the pace of
Iran's cooperation.
