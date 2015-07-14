(Adds details, Salehi statement)
VIENNA, July 14 The U.N. International Atomic
Energy Agency has agreed a roadmap with Iran on Tuesday aimed at
resolving all outstanding questions about the country's nuclear
programme by the end of the year, the IAEA's director general
said on Tuesday.
The agency's announcement came hours after diplomats told
Reuters that an historic political deal on curbing Iran's
nuclear programme in exchange for easing sanctions had been
reached.
Allowing the IAEA to issue a final report on the possible
military dimensions (PMD) of Iran's past nuclear activities will
be a precondition to significant sanctions relief, diplomats
say.
"By 15 December 2015, the Director General will provide...
the final assessment on the resolution of all past and present
outstanding issues," the IAEA's Yukiya Amano said.
For months, Iran had been stalling a UN probe into the
possible military aspects of its past nuclear activities,
relating mostly to the period before 2003, saying the agency's
data for its investigation was fabricated.
Future access to Iran's Parchin military site, which the
agency had repeatedly sought, is part of a separate
"arrangement", Amano added.
Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi told Iran's ISNA news
agency that the country's red lines had been respected with
regard to international access to Parchin.
