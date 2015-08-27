* Parchin site suspected of having housed nuclear bomb tests
* Nature of building extension not clear - senior diplomat
* Parchin of symbolic import before US vote on nuclear deal
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Aug 27 Iran appears to have built an
extension to part of its Parchin military site since May, the
U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a report on Thursday, as part of
its inquiry into possible military dimensions of Tehran's past
nuclear activity.
A resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency's
Parchin file, which includes a demand for fresh IAEA access to
the site, is a symbolically important issue that could help make
or break Tehran's July 14 nuclear deal with six world powers.
The confidential IAEA report, obtained by Reuters, said:
"Since (our) previous report (in May), at a particular location
at the Parchin site, the agency has continued to observe,
through satellite imagery, the presence of vehicles, equipment,
and probable construction materials. In addition, a small
extension to an existing building" appeared to have been built
The changes were first observed last month, a senior
diplomat familiar with the Iran file said.
The IAEA says any activities Iran has undertaken at Parchin
since U.N. inspectors last visited in 2005 could jeopardise its
ability to verify Western intelligence suggesting Tehran carried
out tests there relevant to nuclear bomb detonations more than a
decade ago. Iran has dismissed the intelligence as "fabricated".
Under a "road map" accord Iran reached with the IAEA
parallel to its groundbreaking settlement with the global
powers, it is required to give the Vienna-based watchdog enough
information about its past nuclear activity to allow it to write
a report on the long vexed issue by year-end.
"Full and timely implementation of the relevant parts of the
road-map is essential to clarify issues relating to this
location at Parchin," the new IAEA report said.
According to data given to the IAEA by some member states,
Parchin might have housed hydrodynamic experiments to assess how
specific materials react under high pressure, such as in a
nuclear blast.
"We cannot know or speculate what's in the (extended)
building ... It's something we will technically clarify over the
course of the year," the senior diplomat said. The report said
the extended building was not the one that some countries
suspect has housed the controversial experiments.
"It's funny that the IAEA claims there has been a small
extension to a building ... Iran doesn't need to ask for the
IAEA's permission to do construction work on its sites," Reza
Najafi, Iran's envoy to the agency, was quoted as saying by ISNA
news agency.
GROUNDBREAKING NUCLEAR ACCORD
Under its Vienna accord with the powers, Iran must put
verifiable limits on its uranium enrichment programme to create
confidence it will not be used to develop nuclear bombs, in
exchange for a removal of sanctions crippling its economy. Iran
has said its nuclear work is for only civilian uses.
Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium gas of a fissile
purity of up to 5 percent had since May decreased by around 870
kilgrammes to 7,845.4 kg, the report said. Once the July deal is
implemented, which is expected to happen some time next year,
this stockpile must be reduced to 300 kg.
Iran has for years been accused of stonewalling the IAEA
inquiry into "possible military dimensions" (PMD) of its nuclear
project. But the Islamic Republic delivered on a pledge under
the "road map" to turn over more information by Aug. 15.
The IAEA report said the agency was still reviewing the PMD
information Iran provided. Agency Director-General Yukiya Amano
said on Tuesday the information was substantive but it was too
early to say whether any of it was new.
The success of the deal between Iran and the powers will
hinge on IAEA verification of Iranian compliance.
The agency has come under pressure, especially from U.S.
lawmakers who will hold a critical vote next month on whether to
ratify the deal between Iran and the powers, for not publishing
its "road map" agreement with Tehran.
Amano last week rejected as "a misrepresentation"
suggestions from hawkish critics of the nuclear accord that the
IAEA had quietly agreed to allow Iran to inspect sections of
Parchin on the agency's behalf.
