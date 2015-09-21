* "Significant progress" made with Iran, IAEA's chief says
* U.N. nuclear agency visits building at Parchin
* Environmental samples taken at site, Iran "played a part"
(Adds confidential report, comments by head of safeguards)
By Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Sept 21 Environmental samples have been
taken at a sensitive military site in Iran, the head of the U.N.
nuclear watchdog said on Monday, citing "significant progress"
in its investigation of Tehran's past activities.
Inspecting the Parchin military complex is a crucial part of
the International Atomic Energy Agency's inquiry into whether
Iran earlier conducted experiments there related to developing
nuclear weapons. Iran has not granted U.N. nuclear inspectors
access to Parchin for a decade.
The IAEA is due to provide an assessment of "possible
military dimensions" of Iran's nuclear programme by the end of
the year. That report is a vital confidence-building aspect of
Iran's landmark deal with six major powers reached in July,
under which restrictions will be placed on Tehran's atomic
energy activities in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.
IAEA Director-General Yukiya Amano said he and the head of
the agency's Department of Safeguards, which carries out
inspections, visited a building at the Parchin site on Sunday
that the agency had previously only observed by satellite.
"Inside the building, we saw indications of recent
renovation work," Amano said in a statement he read to reporters
in Vienna, where his agency is based. "There was no equipment in
the building."
The IAEA did not identify the building or its location
within the sprawling complex at Parchin, where Western
intelligence has suggested Tehran carried out tests relevant to
nuclear bomb detonations more than a decade ago. Iran has
dismissed the intelligence as "fabricated".
But in a report to its Board of Governors last month, the
IAEA said activities it had observed at a location within
Parchin since 2012 could undermine its ability to verify what
activity occurred there. Amano repeated this point on Monday.
Those observations include the apparent construction of a
small extension to a building, as well as the presence of
vehicles and what seemed to be building materials, it said.
In a confidential report to the board on Monday obtained by
Reuters, Amano said the building to which the small extension
had been added was not "the main building of interest".
"Following the visit, this extension is not a matter of
concern to the agency," the report said.
The IAEA has drawn criticism over a confidential arrangement
with Iran governing how inspections are done at Parchin. Critics
of the international powers' deal with Iran have argued that the
accord on inspections limits the IAEA's ability to investigate
and gives Iran too much influence in the collection of samples.
Under that arrangement, the samples would be taken by
Iranian technicians while IAEA experts present at Parchin would
observe and oversee the process, Western diplomats told Reuters.
INTEGRITY
Amano said the environmental samples had been taken before
his visit to Parchin on Sunday. He did not explain exactly how
the samples were collected, but said "the Iranian side played a
part in the sample-taking process by swiping samples".
The IAEA has said it has a legal obligation to keep details
of the arrangement confidential, but insists it is technically
sound and will ensure the samples are not compromised.
"The agency can confirm the integrity of the sampling
process and the authenticity of the samples, which were taken at
places of interest to the agency at the particular location in
Parchin," Amano told reporters.
"Authentication by the agency of the samples was achieved
through use of an established verification process. The process
was carried out under our responsibility and monitoring." The
samples have been brought back to Vienna for analysis, he added.
Iran, however, appeared to play down the IAEA's role. A
spokesman for Iran's atomic energy agency was quoted on Monday
as saying that Iranian nuclear experts had taken environmental
samples from Parchin without U.N. inspectors present.
"Iranian experts took samples from specific locations in
Parchin facilities this week without IAEA inspectors being
present," Behruz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organization of
Iran told the state news agency IRNA.
"They followed regulations and standards and the samples
were given to IAEA's experts," he added. He did not rule out
IAEA inspectors being present for future samples being taken.
In the text of a statement to reporters, the head of
safeguards at the IAEA, Tero Varjoranta, said one important
element of sample-taking was that it is carried out "under
redundant continuous surveillance", suggesting that the agency
had carried out such surveillance when swipes were taken.
When he read his statement immediately after Amano spoke,
however, Varjoranta omitted that phrase.
