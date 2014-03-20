VIENNA, March 20 Iran is continuing to implement its commitments under a landmark nuclear agreement reached with world powers late last year, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a monthly update on Thursday obtained by Reuters.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has a pivotal role in verifying that Iran is living up to its part of the interim deal that took effect two months ago, under which the country suspended its higher-grade uranium enrichment and agreed other steps in exchange for limited sanctions easing.

The six-month accord was designed to buy time for negotiations on a final settlement of the decade-old dispute over nuclear activity that Tehran says is peaceful but the West fears may be aimed at developing a nuclear weapons capability. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Andrew Roche)