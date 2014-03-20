VIENNA, March 20 Iran is continuing to implement
its commitments under a landmark nuclear agreement reached with
world powers late last year, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a
monthly update on Thursday obtained by Reuters.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has a pivotal
role in verifying that Iran is living up to its part of the
interim deal that took effect two months ago, under which the
country suspended its higher-grade uranium enrichment and agreed
other steps in exchange for limited sanctions easing.
The six-month accord was designed to buy time for
negotiations on a final settlement of the decade-old dispute
over nuclear activity that Tehran says is peaceful but the West
fears may be aimed at developing a nuclear weapons capability.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Andrew Roche)