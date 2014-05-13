* IAEA-Iran talks end without clear progress in probe
* Sources say IAEA sought clarification on detonators
* Iran says nuclear programme peaceful; allegations false
* Lack of headway may influence talks between Iran, powers
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, May 13 Signs that a U.N. watchdog
investigation into suspected atomic bomb research by Iran is
making little progress could further complicate broader
diplomatic efforts to end the decade-old nuclear dispute that
resume in Vienna this week.
The International Atomic Energy Agency indicated after a
three-hour meeting with Iran on Monday that more work was needed
to fully implement a series of nuclear transparency measures by
Tehran by a Thursday deadline. Iran says it has already done so.
The IAEA also made clear that no agreement had yet been
reached with Iran on what issues to tackle in the next phase of
a cooperation pact aimed at allaying fears that the country may
have been seeking to develop a nuclear weapons capability.
The outcome is likely to disappoint Western diplomats, who
want Iran to move much faster in addressing the IAEA's questions
about alleged activities in the past that could be relevant for
any bid to build a nuclear missile. Iran denies any such work.
"Everybody is fairly frustrated at the lack of progress,"
said one Western envoy familiar with the Iran nuclear file.
The meeting took place before a new round of negotiations
between Iran and six world powers, also in the Austrian capital,
aimed at reaching a final accord to settle the standoff over
Tehran's nuclear ambitions by late July.
Iran's talks with the IAEA and with the powers are closely
linked as both focus on fears that Iran may be covertly seeking
a nuclear weapons capability. Iran says its uranium enrichment
programme is a peaceful energy project only.
Western diplomats say Iran must start engaging with the
IAEA's long-stalled investigation and that this is central to
the success of the broader negotiations.
Iran has offered to work with the IAEA in clarifying what
the U.N. agency calls the possible military dimensions (PMD) of
the country's nuclear programme. But diplomats and experts say
it would be difficult for Iran to admit to any past activity
contradicting its denials of accusations of a bomb agenda.
"Iran has real problems in addressing the PMD issues," said
the Western diplomat, who is not from one of the six major
powers negotiating with Iran - the United States, France,
Germany, Britain, China and Russia.
There was no immediate comment from Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European
Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton - who leads talks
with Iran on behalf of the powers - were to meet for dinner on
Tuesday, ahead of formal negotiations set to run until Friday.
WEST AND IRAN FAR APART
Under the cooperation agreement signed with the IAEA in
November, Iran was to take seven practical measures by May 15 in
a phased process to shed more light on its atomic activities.
Diplomatic sources told Reuters last Friday that the IAEA
was seeking further clarification from Iran about the most
sensitive of those steps, concerning fast-acting detonators that
can have both military and civilian applications.
How Iran responds to questions about its development and
need of this type of equipment is seen as an important test of
its willingness to cooperate fully with the IAEA investigation.
Iran says it has already implemented the seven steps -
including access to two uranium sites - but the sources said
the IAEA still wanted more information about so-called Explosive
Bridge Wire (EBW) detonators.
They said the IAEA also wanted to agree with Iran new
measures to be taken after May 15, hoping these will address
other sensitive issues linked to its nuclear bomb inquiry.
However, after Monday's apparently inconclusive meeting, the
two sides did not even say when they would meet again.
Iran wants an end to sanctions that are badly hurting its
oil-reliant economy. After years of a vitriolic and
confrontational standoff with the West, the election last year
of pragmatist Hassan Rouhani as Iran's president created a new
atmosphere more conducive to settling disputes via diplomacy.
But diplomats and experts say Iran and the West remain far
apart on what a long-term deal to resolve the dispute and dispel
fears of a new Middle East war might look line.
"It's typical for negotiations to experience bumps, blocks
and breakdowns," Mark Fitzpatrick of the International Institute
for Strategic Studies (IISS) think-tank said.
In the Iran-IAEA talks, "the Iranian negotiators have to be
wary of appearing to be too cooperative, lest they be accused
back home of giving in," Fitzpatrick said.
