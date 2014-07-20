UPDATE 1-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
VIENNA, July 20 Iran has moved to eliminate its most sensitive stockpile of enriched uranium gas under an interim nuclear deal with six world powers last year, according to a monthly U.N. nuclear watchdog update obtained by Reuters on Sunday.
The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) showed that Iran had met the terms of the six-month agreement, which had been due to expire on July 20 but which will be extended with some adjustments, after Iran and the six powers failed to meet Sunday's deadline for a comprehensive agreement to end the decade-old nuclear dispute.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.