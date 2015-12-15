VIENNA Dec 15 The chief of the U.N. nuclear
regulatory agency said on Tuesday he understood Iran is working
"at quite high speed" on implementing restrictions on its
nuclear activities called for by an agreement with major powers
that would lead to a lifting of sanctions.
"We understand that Iran is undertaking the preparatory
steps at quite high speed," he told reporters, adding that the
International Atomic Energy Agency would need time to verify
those steps: "Not days, not months, weeks' time for us."
