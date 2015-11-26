(Adds Iran comment)
By Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA Nov 26 A U.N. report on whether Iran has
in the past carried out work related to nuclear weapons will not
reach a definitive conclusion on the subject, the chief of the
U.N. nuclear agency said on Thursday.
The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
is required under a deal between world powers and Iran which
provides for a lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic
in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme.
A clear verdict that weapons-related work occurred would
have made it difficult for the deal to proceed, but diplomats
have said for weeks that they do not expect the report to be
clear-cut, which IAEA chief Yukiya Amano confirmed on Thursday.
"The report will not be black and white," Amano told a news
conference when asked about the final assessment of possible
military dimensions, or PMD, file which is due next week.
In November 2011, the IAEA issued an annex to a regular
report on Iran, listing twelve issues which could indicate Iran
might have had a nuclear weapons programme.
Iran denies these allegations, but the IAEA, which says it
takes no information at face value, has described the
intelligence from its member states which formed the basis of
the PMD file as "overall credible".
The annex talks about specific technology to synchronise
detonators, create neutron bursts to induce fissile chain
reactions as needed for a nuclear bomb as well as engineering
studies into missile payloads and their behaviour when launched.
The investigation leading to the report, which is aiming to
answer questions on these and other points that have gone
unanswered for years, had given the agency a better
understanding of the "whole picture" of Iran's past nuclear
activities, Amano said, but gaps remained.
"What I can now say is that this is an issue that cannot be
answered by 'yes' and 'no'," Amano said.
Technically, Iran cleared the crucial hurdle towards
sanctions relief with respect to the PMD file on Oct. 15, when
it provided the agency with enough data to allow the written
assessment.
Still, the report will be seized upon both by opponents and
supporters of the July deal, which is designed to eventually
lift sanctions.
When asked about the likely response, Amano said the PMD
document would be "factual" and that any decision on further
investigation was in the hands of the IAEA's member states.
Iran's envoy to the IAEA said Iran would only fulfil its
promises to disable its sensitive Arak reactor and to reduce its
enriched uranium stockpile if the PMD file was formally closed
at the next IAEA board of governors meeting on Dec.15.
"We're confident that by (Dec. 15), when (Amano) provides
the final assessment, the member states would take the right
decision on concluding the issue," Reza Najafi said.
