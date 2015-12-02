VIENNA Dec 2 Iran had structures in place
before the end of 2003 suitable for work related to a nuclear
weapons programme, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a
confidential report obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
"The Agency assesses that a range of activities relevant to
the development of a nuclear explosive device were conducted in
Iran prior to the end of 2003 as a coordinated effort," the
International Atomic Energy Agency said.
"The Agency also assesses that these activities did not
advance beyond feasibility and scientific studies, and the
acquisition of certain relevant technical competences and
capabilities," it said.
