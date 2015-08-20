VIENNA The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said suggestions that Iran would do its own nuclear inspections misrepresented its work in comments that followed a media report implying that agency would cede certain verification power to Tehran.

"I am disturbed by statements suggesting that the IAEA has given responsibility for nuclear inspections to Iran. Such statements misrepresent the way in which we will undertake this important verification work," Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Thursday.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams)