By Dan Williams and Fredrik Dahl
JERUSALEM/VIENNA, Feb 28 The U.N. nuclear
watchdog said on Friday it had not prepared a report with new
information about suspected atomic bomb research in Iran, after
Israel urged it to go public with all information it has
regarding such suspicions.
Israel's statement followed a Reuters report on Thursday
that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had planned a
major report on Iran last year that might have revealed more of
its alleged activities that could be used for designing a
nuclear warhead, but had held off as Tehran's relations with the
outside world thawed.
Sources familiar with the matter said the IAEA apparently
had not gone ahead with writing the report and that there was no
way of knowing what extra information might have been included
in such a document, although one source said it could have added
to worries about Iran.
According to the sources, the IAEA was believed to have
dropped the idea of a new report, at least for the time being.
In 2011, the IAEA issued a landmark report with a trove of
intelligence indicating past activity in Iran which could be
relevant for developing nuclear weapons, some of which it said
might still be continuing. Iran rejected the allegations as
fabricated and baseless.
Since then, the U.N. watchdog has said it has obtained more
information that "has further corroborated" its analysis in the
2011 document, but has not given details.
"The IAEA has not prepared any report containing new
information relating to possible military dimensions of Iran's
nuclear programme," spokeswoman Gill Tudor said in an email on
Friday, in response to a question.
"The agency's reports on Iran to its Board of Governors are
factual and impartial. Their content is not influenced by
political considerations," Tudor said, giving no other details.
INTERIM NUCLEAR DEAL
Israel disapproves of the Western rapprochement with its
arch-foe over the last six months, arguing that Iran has won
sanctions relief while retaining the infrastructure to pursue
nuclear weapons. Iran says its atomic aspirations are peaceful.
"The role of the IAEA is to expose to the international
community all information regarding military aspects of the
Iranian nuclear project, and not to withhold it for reasons of
diplomatic sensitivity," Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister
Yuval Steinitz said in a statement.
"Because the matter of the PMD (possible military
dimensions) is so important to a final deal with Iran, I call on
the IAEA to complete and publish the report at the earliest
opportunity," he said.
Israel is widely assumed to have the region's only nuclear
arsenal. It has representatives in the IAEA but, unlike Iran,
has not signed the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
The sources said the planned IAEA report would probably have
amounted to a wider review of the Iranian nuclear file,
including PMD and other outstanding issues. They said the idea
was raised internally when the IAEA's long-running efforts to
get Iran to cooperate with its investigation appeared completely
deadlocked in mid-2013.
But with a new leadership in Tehran trying to end its
international isolation, Iran and the IAEA agreed a step-by-step
transparency pact in November to help allay concerns about its
atomic activities.
This was sealed shortly before a breakthrough November deal
between Tehran and the six powers - the United States, Russia,
France, Germany, Britain and China - which is meant to be capped
by a final accord in July.
In follow-up talks on Feb. 8-9, Iran agreed for the first
time to address one of many PMD issues in the 2011 report,
regarding so-called exploding bridge wire detonators, which can
have both civilian and military applications.
