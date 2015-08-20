VIENNA Aug 20 The International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) said access it will receive to Iran's Parchin
military site, suspected by some states to have in the past
hosted atomic bomb-related experiments, will satisfy its
requirements.
Without IAEA confirmation that Iran is keeping its promises
enshrined in a landmark nuclear deal Tehran reached with world
powers on July 14, the country will not be granted much-needed
sanctions relief.
Under a roadmap agreement Iran reached with the U.N. nuclear
watchdog alongside the political deal, Iran is required to give
the IAEA enough information about its past nuclear programme to
allow it to write a report on the issue by
year-end.
