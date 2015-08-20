VIENNA Aug 20 The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said access it will receive to Iran's Parchin military site, suspected by some states to have in the past hosted atomic bomb-related experiments, will satisfy its requirements.

Without IAEA confirmation that Iran is keeping its promises enshrined in a landmark nuclear deal Tehran reached with world powers on July 14, the country will not be granted much-needed sanctions relief.

Under a roadmap agreement Iran reached with the U.N. nuclear watchdog alongside the political deal, Iran is required to give the IAEA enough information about its past nuclear programme to allow it to write a report on the issue by year-end. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)