* AP report implied Iran to check Parchin site on IAEA's
behalf
* Parchin suspected of having housed atomic bomb experiments
* UN agency has repeatedly sought direct access to Parchin
* US State Department says has confidence in IAEA approach
* Iran nuclear deal faces critical vote in U.S. Congress
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Aug 20 The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief
on Thursday rejected as "a misrepresentation" suggestions Iran
would inspect its own Parchin military site on the agency's
behalf, an issue that could help make or break Tehran's nuclear
deal with big powers.
Without International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
confirmation that Iran is keeping promises enshrined in the
landmark July 14 nuclear accord, Tehran will not be granted
much-needed relief from international economic sanctions.
Any indications that Iran's part of the accord - strict
limits on its atomic energy programme and explaining its past
nuclear activity - cannot be directly verified by the IAEA could
make it harder for President Barack Obama to secure crucial
ratification by the U.S. Congress by a Sept. 17 deadline.
According to data given to the IAEA by some member
countries, Iran may have conducted hydrodynamic tests at Parchin
in the past to assess how specific materials react under high
pressure, such as in a nuclear explosion.
An unconfirmed Associated Press report had cited a draft
document suggesting the IAEA would not send its own inspectors
into Parchin but would instead get data from Iran on the site.
"I am disturbed by statements suggesting that the IAEA has
given responsibility for nuclear inspections to Iran. Such
statements misrepresent the way in which we will undertake this
important verification work," IAEA Director-General Yukiya Amano
said in an unusually strongly worded statement on Thursday.
Under a roadmap accord Iran reached with the IAEA alongside
the July 14 political agreement, the Islamic Republic is
required to give the IAEA enough information about its past
nuclear programme to allow the Vienna-based watchdog to write a
report on the issue by year-end.
Iran has long stonewalled an IAEA investigation into the
possible military aspects of its past nuclear activities,
relating mostly to the period before 2003, saying intelligence
spurring the agency's investigation was fabricated.
Iran says its nuclear programme has no military dimensions.
The IAEA, which says it takes no information at face value,
has repeatedly asked for fresh, direct access to Parchin.
"I can state that the arrangements are technically sound and
consistent with our long-established practices. They do not
compromise our safeguards standards in any way," Amano said.
The U.S. State Department said on Thursday the IAEA would
"in no way" hand over responsibility for nuclear inspections to
Iran. "That is not how the IAEA does business," State Department
spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
"The U.S. government's nuclear experts are confident in the
Agency's technical plans for investigating the possible military
dimensions of Iran's former programme," he said.
A Vienna-based diplomat said he was confident the IAEA would
carry out its work on Iran effectively. "Although, we understand
the discussions on how to best implement the roadmap are still
ongoing," he told Reuters.
"JUST SPECULATION," IRAN SAYS
Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran's atomic energy
agency, told Tasnim news agency: "Reports in media about the
agreement between Iran and IAEA are just speculation."
Under the Vienna accord, Iran must put verifiable limits on
its uranium enrichment programme to create confidence it will
not be put to developing nuclear bomb material in exchange for a
removal of sanctions crippling its oil-based economy.
Obama has said the deal is the "strongest non-proliferation
agreement ever negotiated" and that if it were scuttled, Iran's
pathway towards a nuclear bomb would accelerate and war would
likely break out.
Obama is striving to gather 34 votes in the Senate to ensure
Congress cannot kill the nuclear deal. Twenty-five senators, all
Democrats, have said they will support it.
Hawkish opposition Republicans are strongly opposed.
"Why haven't these secret side agreements been provided to
Congress and the American people for review? Why should Iran be
trusted to carry out its own nuclear inspections at a military
site it tried to hide from the world?" John Boehner, the
Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said
after the report of the IAEA "outsourcing" inspections emerged.
"The separate arrangements under the roadmap agreed between
the IAEA and Iran in July are confidential and I have a legal
obligation not to make them public - the same obligation I have
for hundreds of such arrangements," Amano said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vigorously
campaigned against the deal, saying it endangers Israel because
its terms are too weak to prevent Iran eventually developing a
nuclear weapon, and he has lobbied Congress hard to reject it.
"One must welcome this global innovation and outside-the-box
thinking," Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, tasked by Netanyahu
to speak out on the Iranian nuclear issue, said in a sarcastic
reference to the AP report.
"One can only wonder if the Iranian inspectors will also
have to wait 24 days before being able to visit the site and
look for incriminating evidence?" he said, referring to a clause
in the deal on the notice period for intrusive IAEA inspections.
(Additonal reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna, Jeffrey
Heller in Jerusalem and Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)