WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The White House said on
Monday it was seeing indications Iran was cooperating with
inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog and credited tough
international sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest was asked about the
International Atomic Energy Agency's inspection of the Parchin
military complex and its report of "significant progress" in its
investigation of Iran's past nuclear activity.
"For a long time Iran had resisted cooperating with any sort
of inspections IAEA wanted to do," Earnest told reporters.
"And as a result of the international pressure that built up
over time, principally because of the tough economic sanctions
that the United States put in place and got the rest of the
international community to go along with, we now see indications
that Iran is cooperating with IAEA inspections."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)