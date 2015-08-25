VIENNA Aug 25 The United States said on Tuesday
it will make sure the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
has enough money to report on Iran's past, present and future
nuclear programmes.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog has asked its member states to
step up financial contributions for its monitoring activities in
Iran which are set to widen after Tehran reached a deal with
world powers in July to curb its atomic programme.
"The United States is committed to working with all (IAEA)
member states to ensure the agency has the resources it needs to
verify Iran's nuclear-related commitments under the (July 14
agreement)," the U.S. mission in Vienna said in a statement.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)