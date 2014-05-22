SHANGHAI May 22 Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani said on Thursday he is not pessimistic about reaching an
agreement over nuclear talks with the United States, Russia,
China, France, Britain and Germany.
The six powers want Iran to agree to scale back uranium
enrichment and other sensitive nuclear activity and accept more
rigorous U.N. inspections to deny it any capability of quickly
producing atomic bombs, in exchange for an end to sanctions.
Tehran denies having any such underlying ambition, saying
its nuclear programme is for only for power generation and
medical purposes.
