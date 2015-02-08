MUNICH Feb 8 Another extension to the deadline
for reaching an agreement on Iran's nuclear programme is in
nobody's interest, although not reaching a deal would not be
"the end of the world", Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif said on Sunday.
"I don't think if we don't have an agreement it will be the
end of the world," Zarif told the Munich Security Conference,
where he met U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and German,
Russian and British officials.
"But I do not believe another extension is in the interests
of anybody as I did not believe this extension was either
necessary or useful," he said, referring to the June 30 deadline
for a deal to limit Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for
lifting sanctions.
