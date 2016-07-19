VIENNA Iran's chief nuclear envoy Abbas Araqchi said the world powers with whom it concluded a deal last year to shrink its atomic programme in exchange for sanctions relief had agreed with Tehran on Tuesday that obstacles to banking with Iran should be removed.

"It was clear that the message was for the U.S. Treasury ... to make more clarification for banks and economic entities who wish to work with Iran and create a positive and constructive atmosphere for them to work," Araqchi said after meeting diplomats from the United States and other countries in Vienna.

"This is a major issue which should be dealt with with the U.S. administration ... I think there is a big request ... to make more clarification and remove obstacles in the way of banking transactions with Iran."

