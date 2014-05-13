* Nuclear talks with Iran resume in Vienna on Wednesday
* Six powers, Iran to begin drafting final agreement
(Adds quotes, context, background)
By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, May 13 A senior U.S. official on Tuesday
cautioned against excessive optimism over six world powers'
nuclear talks with Iran but said disputes could be overcome and
a deal reached by their self-imposed July 20 deadline.
The official noted some media reports about the negotiations
that have wrongly implied a deal called a "comprehensive plan of
action" between Iran and the six powers was a virtual certainty.
Iran joined talks on its nuclear dispute with big powers
after President Hassan Rouhani was elected last June. They
yielded an interim deal in November, easing fears of a wider
Middle East war and paving the way for the current talks
"I've read a lot of the optimism you've written ... it's
gotten way out of control," the official told reporters on
condition of anonymity ahead of the fourth round of
negotiations. "There are some very significant gaps (but) we can
get to a resolution, I believe."
The official said delegations from Iran, United States,
Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China would begin drafting
an agreement this week that aims to cover specific curbs on
Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for the gradual lifting
of sanctions against Iran.
"Just because we will be drafting it certainly does not mean
an agreement is imminent or that we are certain to eventually
get to a resolution of these issues," the official added.
Diplomats close to the talks say the scope of Iran's future
uranium enrichment activity and research and development of the
equipment used to purify uranium remain a difficult sticking
point in the negotiations.
Enriched uranium can be used as fuel in nuclear power plants
or in weapons if purified to a high enough level. Tehran rejects
allegations from Western powers that it is seeking a nuclear
weapons capability under cover of a civilian energy programme.
Asked about the possible impact on the Iran talks of the
Ukraine crisis, which has led to U.S. and European sanctions
against Russian individuals and firms, the official said it was
"not discernible."
"Our Russian colleagues have focused in on this negotiation
with the same seriousness of purpose that everyone else at the
table has," the official said.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)