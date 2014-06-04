(Adds Iranian envoy comment on deadline, paragraph 16)
NEW YORK/ANKARA, June 4 It is increasingly
unlikely that six world powers and Iran will meet their July 20
deadline to negotiate a long-term deal for Tehran to curb its
nuclear program in return for an end to economic sanctions,
diplomats and analysts say.
In theory, an extension to the high-stakes talks should not
be a problem if all sides want it. But President Barack Obama
would need to secure the consent of Congress at a time of
fraught relations between his administration and lawmakers.
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China included the July 20 deadline to reach a comprehensive
agreement in an interim deal they reached in Geneva on Nov. 24.
The November agreement - under which Iran suspended some
sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for limited sanctions
relief - allowed for a six-month extension if more time were
needed for a final settlement that would end sanctions on Iran
and remove the threat of war.
An extension would allow up to half a year more for limited
sanctions relief and restraints on Iranian nuclear work as
agreed in Geneva. To avoid an open conflict with Congress, Obama
would want U.S. lawmakers' approval to extend sanctions relief.
The latest round of talks in Vienna last month ran into
difficulties when it became clear that the number of centrifuge
enrichment machines Iran wanted to maintain was well beyond what
would be acceptable to the West. That disagreement, envoys said,
can be measured in tens of thousands of centrifuges.
As a result, the latest round of Vienna talks broke off last
month with Iran and Western powers accusing each other of being
unrealistic. While talk of an extension could be a negotiating
tactic, members of both sides appeared to favor the idea.
EXTENSION A "FOREGONE CONCLUSION"
Barring a surprise breakthrough in the next round in Vienna
on June 16-20, Western officials say an extension is virtually a
foregone conclusion. "We're far apart," one diplomat said, and
the talks will be "long and complicated."
The two sides said last month that they had intended to
start drafting the text of a final agreement but the full-scale
drafting did not actually begin.
French foreign ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said the
priority for France was to reach a good deal rather than to rush
through an agreement.
An Iranian official told Reuters: "We have to get rid of the
sanctions immediately. Therefore, the talks will end when this
issue is totally resolved. A few more months will kill no
one." Pushing the deadline to October would be fine, he said.
However, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog in
Vienna, Joseph Macmanus, said it was good to have "ambitious
deadlines" for negotiations, signalling that Washington remained
committed to the agreed July 20 date.
"I think, again and again, you will hear from the U.S. ...
that the focus is on reaching a comprehensive solution by July
20. Nothing wrong with an ambitious goal, nothing wrong with
working toward that goal," he told reporters.
The 28-nation European Union - which groups three of the
countries negotiating with Iran - said in a statement it would
"spare no effort" to achieve the goal of a diplomatic solution
by July 20 and "we call on Iran to do the same".
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is
coordinating the talks on behalf of the six powers.
Iran's envoy to the U.N. atomic agency, Reza Najafi, told
reporters in the Austrian capital: "We believe that we can meet
the deadline ... and we work toward that aim."
Tehran insists it needs to maintain a domestic uranium
enrichment capability to produce fuel for nuclear power plants
without having to rely on foreign suppliers.
Western governments and their allies suspect Iran seeks the
ability to produce atomic weapons with enrichment technology, an
allegation the Islamic Republic denies.
No one has an interest in letting the negotiations collapse
and boosting the risk of war, said Gary Samore of Harvard
University, who was the National Security Council's top nuclear
security official in the first Obama administration.
"Although there will be strong opposition in both Washington
and Tehran, I don't think either side can afford to take the
blame for walking away from the table if the other side is
prepared to continue," said Samore.
Failure of the talks would strengthen the position of
conservative hardliners in Iran's clerical establishment against
President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist who has sought to improve
relations with the United States. The countries severed ties
during a hostage crisis after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
"Rouhani has put all his eggs in this basket. Failure of the
talks means failure of reforms in Iran," an Iranian official
close to Rouhani's government said.
