ANKARA/NEW YORK Feb 7 Iran's foreign minister
has warned the United States that failure to agree a nuclear
deal would likely herald the political demise of pragmatist
President Hassan Rouhani, Iranian officials said, raising the
stakes as the decade-old stand-off nears its end-game.
Mohammad Javad Zarif pressed the concern with U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry at several meetings in recent weeks,
according to three senior Iranian officials, who said Iran had
also raised the issue with other Western powers. Zarif's warning
has not been previously reported.
Western officials acknowledged that the move may be just a
negotiating tactic to persuade them to give more ground, but
said they shared the view that Rouhani's political clout would
be heavily damaged by the failure of talks.
The warning that a breakdown in talks would empower Iran's
conservative hardliners comes as the 12-year-old stand-off
reaches a crucial phase, with a March deadline to reach a
political agreement ahead of a final deal by June 30.
The agreement aims to end sanctions in exchange for curbs on
Tehran's nuclear program, though hard-to-bridge differences
remain, particularly on the timing of the relief on economic
sanctions and the duration of the deal.
Both U.S. President Barack Obama and Rouhani, who Iranian
officials say has staked his career on the deal, are facing
stiff domestic opposition to an agreement, narrowing the scope
for compromise.
A senior U.S. official denied that any such warnings had
been received from the Iranians. "We'll leave assessment of
Iranian politics to the Iranians but this rumor is untrue," the
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
But the Iranian officials insisted that Zarif had raised the
concern with Kerry. The two have met repeatedly in recent weeks
in an attempt to break the impasse, most recently on Friday when
they talked for over an hour on the sidelines of the Munich
Security Conference.
"As Rouhani is on the frontline, naturally he will be more
harmed," said one of the officials, who has direct knowledge of
Zarif's discussions with Kerry.
Other Western officials said the Iranian delegation had
raised the same concern in talks recently. If the talks fail,
Rouhani would likely be sidelined and his influence dramatically
reduced, giving hardliners like Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps
an upper hand, Iranian officials and Western analysts say.
A comprehensive nuclear deal is seen as crucial to reducing
the risk of a wider Middle East war, at a time when Iran is
deeply involved in conflicts in Syria and Iraq. After nearly a
year of talks, negotiators failed for the second time in
November to meet a self-imposed deadline for an agreement.
Iran rejects allegations it is developing the capability to
produce atomic weapons. But it has refused to halt uranium
enrichment and other sensitive atomic work, leading to U.S.,
European Union and U.N. sanctions that have hobbled its economy.
The key sticking point in the talks at the moment is Iran's
demand that Western powers agree to the quick end of oil and
banking sanctions, Western and Iranian officials say.
One of the Iranian officials, who also had direct access to
the talks, said the Americans were talking in terms of years for
the sanctions relief while Iran wanted curbs on oil and banking
to be lifted within six months.
POWER STRUGGLE
Rouhani was elected in 2013 on promises of ending the
crippling Western sanctions, improving the economy and reducing
the country's diplomatic isolation.
But he faces a worsening power struggle with Iran's Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has said Iran should immunize
itself against sanctions, suggesting that he is prepared to live
with them. Khamenei has the final word on any deal.
Rouhani has warned that the Islamic Republic needs to end
its isolation to help its economy, which has also been hit hard
by plunging oil prices.
Just as Iranian negotiators say privately that their room
for compromise is narrowing, so too is that of the United States
and European delegations, Western officials say.
Both Israel and Saudi Arabia are suspicious of the U.S.
decision to engage with Iran on the nuclear issue. Israel has
threatened to use military force against Iranian nuclear sites
if diplomacy fails to contain the threat it feels Tehran poses.
The United States, officials familiar with the talks say,
has already compromised on the issue of how many centrifuges
Iran would be allowed to operate.
Obama could temporarily suspend many of the harshest
unilateral U.S. sanctions against Iran but permanent removal
would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Congress,
where there is little appetite for sanctions relief.
The Senate is finalizing a bill for tougher sanctions if
there is no final nuclear deal by June 30. Obama has vowed to
veto any new Iran sanctions bill.
Another Western official said Rouhani appeared to have
underestimated the resolve of Washington and Europe to demand
limitations on Iranian nuclear activities for a decade or more
in exchange for sanctions relief.
"Rouhani thought that by speaking nicely and not calling for
Israel's destruction, Western powers would rush to sign a deal,
any deal, with Iran," the official said. "He miscalculated. The
Western powers may also want an agreement but they're also
constrained by Congress, Israel and Saudi."
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem and John
Irish in Paris; editing by Stuart Grudgings.)