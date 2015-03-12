By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 12 Major world powers have
quietly begun talks on a U.N. Security Council resolution to
lift U.N. sanctions on Iran if a nuclear agreement is struck, a
step that could make it harder for the U.S. Congress to undo a
deal, Western officials said.
The talks between Britain, China, France, Russia and the
United States - the five permanent members of the Security
Council - plus Germany and Iran, are taking place ahead of
difficult negotiations that resume next week over constricting
Tehran's nuclear ability.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Congress on
Wednesday that an Iran nuclear deal would not be legally
binding, meaning future presidents could decide not to implement
it. That point was emphasized in an open letter by 47 Republican
senators sent on Monday to Iran's leaders asserting any deal
could be discarded once President Barack Obama leaves office in
January 2017
But a Security Council resolution on a nuclear deal with
Iran could be legally binding, say Western diplomatic officials,
complicating and possibly undercutting future attempts by
Republicans in Washington to unravel an agreement.
Iran and the six powers are aiming to complete the framework
of a final nuclear deal by the end of March and achieve a full
agreement by June 30 to curb Iran's most sensitive nuclear
activities for at least 10 years in exchange for a gradual end
of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
So far, those talks have focused heavily on separate U.S.
and EU sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors, which
Tehran desperately wants removed and are a sticking point in the
talks that resume next week in Lausanne, Switzerland, between
Iran and the six powers.
But Western officials involved in the negotiations said they
are also discussing a draft resolution for the 15-nation
Security Council to begin easing U.N. nuclear-related sanctions
that have been in place since December 2006.
"If there's a nuclear deal, and that's still a big 'if',
we'll want to move quickly on the U.N. sanctions issue," an
official said, requesting anonymity.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Lesley Wroughton and
Patricia Zengerle in Washington, Parisa Hafezi in Ankara and
