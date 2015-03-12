(Adds details on U.N. nuclear sanctions)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 12 Major world powers have
begun talks about a United Nations Security Council resolution
to lift U.N. sanctions on Iran if a nuclear agreement is struck
with Tehran, a step that could make it harder for the U.S.
Congress to undo a deal, Western officials said.
The talks between Britain, China, France, Russia and the
United States - the five permanent members of the Security
Council - plus Germany and Iran, are taking place ahead of
difficult negotiations that resume next week over constricting
Iran's nuclear ability.
Some eight U.N. resolutions - four of them imposing
sanctions - ban Iran from uranium enrichment and other sensitive
atomic work and bar it from buying and selling atomic technology
and anything linked to ballistic missiles. There is also a U.N.
arms embargo.
Iran sees their removal as crucial as U.N. measures are a
legal basis for more stringent U.S. and European Union measures
to be enforced. The U.S. and EU often cite violations of the
U.N. ban on enrichment and other sensitive nuclear work as
justification for imposing additional penalties on Iran.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Congress on
Wednesday that an Iran nuclear deal would not be legally
binding, meaning future U.S. presidents could decide not to
implement it. That point was emphasized in an open letter by 47
Republican senators sent on Monday to Iran's leaders asserting
any deal could be discarded once President Barack Obama leaves
office in January 2017.
But a Security Council resolution on a nuclear deal with
Iran could be legally binding, say Western diplomatic officials.
That could complicate and possibly undercut future attempts by
Republicans in Washington to unravel an agreement.
Iran and the six powers are aiming to complete the framework
of a nuclear deal by the end of March, and achieve a full
agreement by June 30, to curb Iran's most sensitive nuclear
activities for at least 10 years in exchange for a gradual end
to all sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
So far, those talks have focused on separate U.S. and
European Union sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors,
which Tehran desperately wants removed. The sanctions question
is a sticking point in the talks that resume next week in
Lausanne, Switzerland, between Iran and the six powers.
But Western officials involved in the negotiations said they
are also discussing elements to include in a draft resolution
for the 15-nation Security Council to begin easing U.N.
nuclear-related sanctions that have been in place since December
2006.
"If there's a nuclear deal, and that's still a big 'if',
we'll want to move quickly on the U.N. sanctions issue," an
official said, requesting anonymity.
The negotiations are taking place at senior foreign ministry
level at the six powers and Iran, and not at the United Nations
in New York.
U.S. OFFICIAL CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS
A senior U.S. administration official confirmed that the
discussions were underway.
The official said that the Security Council had mandated the
negotiations over the U.N. sanctions and therefore has to be
involved. The core role in negotiations with Iran that was being
played by the five permanent members meant that any
understanding over U.N. sanctions would likely get endorsed by
the full council, the official added.
Iran rejects Western allegations it is seeking a nuclear
weapons capability.
Officials said a U.N. resolution could help protect any
nuclear deal against attempts by Republicans in U.S. Congress to
sabotage it. Since violation of U.N. demands that Iran halt
enrichment provide a legal basis for sanctioning Tehran, a new
resolution could make new sanction moves difficult.
"There is an interesting question about whether, if the
Security Council endorses the deal, that stops Congress
undermining the deal," a Western diplomat said.
Other Western officials said Republicans might be deterred
from undermining any deal if the Security Council unanimously
endorses it and demonstrates that the world is united in favor
of a diplomatic solution to the 12-year nuclear standoff.
Concerns that Republican-controlled Congress might try to
derail a nuclear agreement have been fueled by the letter to
Iran's leaders and a Republican invitation to Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress in a March 3
speech that railed against a nuclear deal with Iran.
The officials emphasized that ending all sanctions would be
contingent on compliance with the terms of any deal. They added
that the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Vienna-based
nuclear watchdog, will play a key role in verifying Iran's
compliance with any agreement.
Among questions facing negotiators as they seek to prepare a
resolution for the Security Council is the timing and speed of
lifting U.N. nuclear sanctions, including whether to present it
in March if a political framework agreement is signed next week
or to delay until a final deal is reached by the end-June
target.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Lesley Wroughton and
Patricia Zengerle in Washington, Parisa Hafezi in Ankara and
