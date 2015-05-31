NEW YORK/PARIS/ANKARA May 31 Six world powers
have agreed on a way to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran if the
country breaks the terms of a future nuclear deal, clearing a
major obstacle to an accord ahead of a June 30 deadline, Western
officials told Reuters.
The new understanding on a U.N. sanctions "snapback" among
the six powers - the United States, Britain, France, Germany,
Russia and China - brings them closer to a possible deal with
Iran, though other hurdles remain, including ensuring United
Nations access to Iranian military sites.
The six powers and Iran struck an interim agreement on April
2 ahead of a possible final deal that would aim to block an
Iranian path to a nuclear bomb in exchange for lifting
sanctions. But the timing of sanctions relief, access and
verification of compliance and a mechanism for restoring
sanctions if Iran broke its commitments were among the most
difficult topics left for further negotiations.
U.S. and European negotiators want any easing of U.N.
sanctions to be automatically reversible if Tehran violates a
deal. Russia and China traditionally reject such automatic
measures as undermining their veto power as permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council.
As part of the new agreement on sanctions snapback,
suspected breaches by Iran would be taken up by a
dispute-resolution panel, likely including the six powers and
Iran, which would assess the allegations and come up with a
non-binding opinion, the officials said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would also
continue regularly reporting on Iran's nuclear program, which
would provide the six powers and the Security Council with
information on Tehran's activities to enable them to assess
compliance.
If Iran was found to be in non-compliance with the terms of
the deal, then U.N. sanctions would be restored.
The officials did not say precisely how sanctions would be
restored but Western powers have been adamant that it should
take place without a Security Council vote, based on provisions
to be included in a new U.N. Security Council resolution to be
adopted after a deal is struck.
"We pretty much have a solid agreement between the six on
the snapback mechanism, Russians and Chinese included," a
Western official said. "But now the Iranians need to agree."
Another senior Western official echoed his remarks,
describing the agreement as "tentative" because it would depend
on Iranian acceptance.
A senior Iranian diplomat said Iran was now reviewing
several options for the possible "snapback" of Security Council
sanctions against Tehran.
It was unclear exactly how the snapback mechanism would
function, and the officials did not discuss the precise details.
It was also unclear how the proposal would protect the United
States and other permanent Council members from a possible
Chinese or Russian veto on sanctions restoration.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power has
made it clear that Washington does not want Russia's and China's
recent slew of vetoes on resolutions related to Syria to be
repeated with an Iran nuclear agreement.
France's Ambassador to the United States Gerard Araud said
in Washington last week that, under a French idea, sanctions
would be reinstated automatically in the event of
non-compliance, avoiding the threat of a veto.
Under that idea, which Araud said had not to date been
approved by the six powers, the onus would be on Russia or China
to propose a Security Council vote not to re-impose sanctions.
Russian and Chinese officials did not respond immediately to
requests for confirmation that they signed off on the snapback
mechanism.
REVIEWING THE OPTIONS
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met with Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Geneva on Saturday. They
discussed progress and obstacles to an agreement in the Iran
nuclear talks a month before the deadline for a deal aimed at
reducing the risk of another war in the Middle East.
Restoring U.S. and EU sanctions is less difficult than U.N.
sanctions because there is no need for U.N. Security Council
involvement.
For their part, Moscow, Beijing and Tehran have wanted
assurances that Washington cannot unilaterally force a sanctions
snapback - a risk they see rising if a Republican wins the U.S.
presidency in 2016.
A senior Iranian diplomat confirmed that discussions of
specific snapback options were underway. He told Reuters Tehran
was preparing its own "snapback" in the event the Western powers
fail to live up to their commitments under the agreement.
"At least three or four different suggestions have been put
on the table, which are being reviewed," he said. "Iran also can
immediately resume its activities if the other parties
involved do not fulfill their obligations under the deal."
He added that it was "a very sensitive issue."
If Iran accepts the proposed snapback mechanism, there are
other hurdles that must be overcome, including IAEA access to
Iranian military sites and nuclear scientists and the pace of
sanctions relief.
Iran says its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and
rejects allegations from Western countries and their allies that
it wants the capability to produce atomic weapons. It says all
sanctions are illegal and works hard to circumvent them.
