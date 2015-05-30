GENEVA May 30 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on
Saturday in a bid to overcome the remaining obstacles to a final
nuclear agreement, a month ahead of a deadline for a deal
between Tehran and world powers.
The meeting in Geneva is the first substantive talks since
Iran and the six world powers - Britain, France, the United
States, Russia, China and Germany - struck an interim deal on
April 2.
Among the issues still to be resolved is the push by the
world powers for international access to Iran's military sites
and its team of atomic experts. For its part, Tehran wants
sanctions to be rescinded immediately after a deal is reached.
A senior U.S. State Department official said there had been
substantial progress in talks in Vienna in recent weeks on
drafting a political agreement and three technical annexes on
curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.
The United States has said it will not extend the talks
beyond the June 30 deadline. "We really do believe we can get it
done by (June) 30th and we're not contemplating an extension. We
just aren't," the official told reporters travelling with Kerry
to Geneva.
But France, which has demanded more stringent restrictions
on the Iranians, has indicated talks are likely to slip into
July. Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi also warned
that the deadline might need to be extended.
"We are on a good track right now to make progress and we
absolutely believe it is possible we can get this done by June
30," the senior State Department official said, adding that
Kerry's schedule for June had been cleared to focus on the Iran
talks.
"A lot of the decisions (left) are at the political level.
You will see more involvement at (Kerry's) level for that
reason," the official said, adding that the talks would likely
occur in Vienna.
Zarif, when asked at the start of the talks on Saturday
whether the deadline would be met, replied: "We will try."
INSPECTIONS
One Western diplomat said inspections of military sites by
U.N. nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) and access to Iran's scientists were critical to
monitoring and verifying whether Iran was pursuing a clandestine
nuclear weapons programme.
"If the IAEA can't have access to (the scientists) or the
military sites then its a problem," the Western diplomat said.
"The IAEA needs sufficient access quickly to those sites to
ensure things don't just disappear."
The State Department official took a similar view, saying
without access "we're not going to sign" a deal.
Iran denies any ambition to develop a nuclear weapon and
says its programme is purely peaceful. Its supreme leader,
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said Tehran will not accept
"unreasonable demands" by world powers.
"The issue of interviews with nuclear scientists is
generally off the table as well as the inspection of military
sites," Araqchi told reporters as he arrived for the talks with
Kerry. "How additional protocol would be implemented is still a
matter of disagreement that we are still talking about."
Iran's demand that sanctions be rescinded immediately after
a deal is also among the issues holding up a settlement as the
powers' have said they can only be lifted in phases depending on
Tehran's compliance with the terms.
Tehran-based analyst Saeed Laylaz said he expected a deal to
be finalised despite resistance from opponents in Iran and the
United States.
"Neither America nor Iran have a choice but to reach a
deal," he told Reuters. "Failure to reach a deal will fuel
tension in the region."
Mark Fitzpatrick, a former State Department official now at
the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said an
agreement was likely some time in July.
"The most difficult compromises have already been made," he
said. "But the Iranians could overplay their hand on the
incorrect assumption that Obama needs a deal more than they do."
